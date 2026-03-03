Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Nomura

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Coupang has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

