Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 654,445 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 29th total of 516,410 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cemtrex has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cemtrex Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CETX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 127.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

