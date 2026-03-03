Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,521,440 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 29th total of 1,202,099 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Hilltop
In related news, CEO Steve B. Thompson sold 9,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $359,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,989.28. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $999,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,860.26. The trade was a 28.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 236.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 255,141 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.
