Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 181,710 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 29th total of 144,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairos Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Kairos Pharma by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Kairos Pharma Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KAPA opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Kairos Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s proprietary platform leverages targeted ribosomal modulation to promote readthrough of premature stop codons, with the goal of restoring production of full?length functional proteins. Kairos Pharma’s pipeline includes multiple programs in preclinical and early clinical development for rare pediatric and orphan indications.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kairos Pharma brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians dedicated to translating its technology into potential therapeutics.

