Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA owned approximately 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 475,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,485,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter. Croban raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Croban now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

