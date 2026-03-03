CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $106,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

