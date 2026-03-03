CI Investments Inc. Has $59.34 Million Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 136,677.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,269 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $59,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvidia Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners grew its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $7,565,570.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,766.17. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,418,620 shares of company stock valued at $379,199,479.
- Positive Sentiment: Very large contracted backlog and rapid revenue growth support the long?term AI infrastructure thesis — CoreWeave reported Q4 revenue of $1.57B, 2025 revenue of $5.13B (up ~110% YoY) and a backlog near $66.8B, underscoring strong customer demand. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and institutional interest: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy with a $180 PT, and Ark (Cathie Wood) purchased shares — both can attract buy?the?dip flows. Benzinga HC Wainwright Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage mostly still favorable — several firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Citizens JMP) reiterated positive ratings, leaving upside potential if growth converts to profitability. CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — some price?target changes and reiterations (Needham Hold; Mizuho cut PT to $95 while others adjusted targets), creating dispersion in buy/sell signals. Mizuho Cuts CoreWeave Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report in the feed appears erroneous (shows 0 shares and 0 days) — no clear short squeeze/covering signal from that data. (Data item flagged in reports.)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and widening losses: Q4 net loss ~$452M and FY loss ~$1.17B; EPS missed estimates, fueling the selloff and concern about near?term profitability. Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Massive $30–$35 billion 2026 capex plan raises questions about funding, dilution and leverage — investors fear execution risk and heavy near?term cash burn. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flurry of plaintiff?law firm alerts (lead?plaintiff deadline March 13) amplify legal risk and potential settlement costs — a key short?term overhang. COREWEAVE DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN…
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage warns of further downside and highlights the stock’s steep intra?session drops (~18% in some reports), increasing volatility and investor caution. CoreWeave (CRWV) Shares Plunge 18.5% Following Disappointing Q4 Earnings Report
Shares of CRWV opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
