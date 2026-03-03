CI Investments Inc. Has $59.34 Million Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 136,677.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,269 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $59,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvidia Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners grew its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $7,565,570.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,766.17. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,418,620 shares of company stock valued at $379,199,479.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.34.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

