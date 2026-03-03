CI Investments Inc. Has $89.83 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,075 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $89,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,803,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

