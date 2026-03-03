Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition expands direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and related territories — gives Intuitive closer customer relationships, pricing/control over da Vinci and Ion distribution and a clearer path to recurring service/consumable revenue. GlobeNewswire: Intuitive Expands Investment and Footprint in Europe

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat with double?digit revenue growth — supports the longer?term growth narrative and recurring revenue expansion from installed systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI/robotics tailwinds continue to favor market leaders like Intuitive as systems become more intelligent and sticky, reinforcing investor interest over the medium term. MarketBeat: AI Supercharges Robotics (includes ISRG)

Increased retail and analyst attention (trending searches and coverage) is drawing short?term focus to ISRG but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Upfront cash consideration (reported ~€319M) and the costs/complexity of integrating several distributor operations create near?term execution and margin risk, which can pressure the stock while investors wait to see synergies. MedTech Dive: Deal details and cost

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $1,488,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,494.40. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,875,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $496.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price target (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

