Critical Analysis: Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) & Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Adicet Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Adicet Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virax Biolabs Group and Adicet Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Adicet Bio 1 1 4 1 2.71

Volatility & Risk

Virax Biolabs Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.93%. Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 846.50%. Given Adicet Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Adicet Bio N/A -77.90% -64.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Adicet Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $10,000.00 95.61 -$6.06 million N/A N/A Adicet Bio N/A N/A -$117.12 million ($20.16) -0.36

Virax Biolabs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adicet Bio.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats Adicet Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is also developing ADI-270, an armored gamma delta CAR T cell product candidate targeting renal cell carcinoma for treating other CD70+ solid tumor and hematological malignancies indications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

