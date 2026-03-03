Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 155,566 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,001,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $188,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 350.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $193,747.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,634 shares in the company, valued at $62,565.86. The trade was a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

