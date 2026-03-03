Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 52,315 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $171,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554,200 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 404,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%

CPRX stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.