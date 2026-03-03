Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,660. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

