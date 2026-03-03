Vontier Corporation (VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 26th

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.12 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $132,438,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 85.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after buying an additional 2,401,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 4,958.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 2,108,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,526,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

