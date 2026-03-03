Contrasting Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novozymes A/S and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 5E Advanced Materials 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 281.46%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 13.96% 6.38% 4.36% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -71.87% -63.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and 5E Advanced Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $4.70 billion 5.11 $660.13 million $1.40 41.43 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$31.56 million ($2.67) -0.80

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats 5E Advanced Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

