CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $52,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,959,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,670,000 after acquiring an additional 354,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

