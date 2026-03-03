Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 295.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $124,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

