CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,862 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $160,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.