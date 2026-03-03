Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,200 KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF $KMLM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KMLM stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.3035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 502.0%.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

