Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

