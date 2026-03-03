Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,890 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,890 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

