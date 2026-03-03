Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,059 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $104,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $126,723,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,495,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.