Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $92.05 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,227,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,974 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $92,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $65,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,845 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on S shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,928.98. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,494,999.72. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 331,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

