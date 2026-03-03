Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $134,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $326,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Everest Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $958,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EG opened at $340.01 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $370.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($18.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Evercore set a $365.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

