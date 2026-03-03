Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $212,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GitLab by 85.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,075 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 32.3% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,406,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GitLab from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,974.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

