Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 and last traded at GBX 1,135. Approximately 16,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,102.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 809.38. The company has a market capitalization of £68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -440.54.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

