iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.27. 12,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,874.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

