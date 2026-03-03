QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Down 2.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Kelowna, Canada.

