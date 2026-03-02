Sahara AI (SAHARA) Trading 78.9% Higher Over Last Week

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Sahara AI has traded up 78.9% against the dollar. Sahara AI has a market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $213.38 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sahara AI coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Coin Profile

Sahara AI launched on June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. The official message board for Sahara AI is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. Sahara AI’s official website is saharaai.com. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai.

Buying and Selling Sahara AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,909,166,667 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.02482912 USD and is up 12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $214,420,770.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using U.S. dollars.

