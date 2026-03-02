Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 23.64%.The firm had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.46 million.

KOS opened at $2.32 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 342,945 shares in the company, valued at $469,834.65. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 54,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $74,574.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,729,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,904.09. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Amundi acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Johnson Rice cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

