Gelion (LON:GELN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.70) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gelion Trading Down 1.4%

Gelion stock opened at GBX 18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.79. The company has a market cap of £41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.22. Gelion has a one year low of GBX 9 and a one year high of GBX 30.

Get Gelion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amit Gupta bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £9,500. Company insiders own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising globally important next generation battery technologies: Sulfur based, Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S), Sodium-Sulfur (Na-S) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications and battery recycling technology.

Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.