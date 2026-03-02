Tristel (LON:TSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.36 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%.
LON:TSTL opened at GBX 400 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.23. Tristel has a 52-week low of GBX 260 and a 52-week high of GBX 445. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.42.
In other news, insider Tom Jenkins acquired 5,400 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £19,872. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
