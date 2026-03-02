Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $71.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Banner has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $69.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banner by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after buying an additional 321,522 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at $16,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banner by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 138,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Banner by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

