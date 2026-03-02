OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $225,460.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 779,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,795.52. This trade represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $380.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.32 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

