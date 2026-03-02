Defi App Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOME)

Defi App (HOME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Defi App has a market cap of $98.30 million and $17.66 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Defi App has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Defi App token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App launched on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,833,332 tokens. Defi App’s official website is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. The official message board for Defi App is blog.defi.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,440,833,332.9 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.02878401 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $17,138,818.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defi App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

