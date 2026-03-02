Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,766,460 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,644,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766,460 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,128,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 220.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sony Price Performance
Shares of SONY stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.34.
Sony News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Sony promoting AI-driven music-detection tools that could strengthen licensing, royalty tracking and services revenue long-term. Sony’s blueprint for AI music detection tech is promising
- Positive Sentiment: Sony won a competitive bid for Brie Larson’s new feature (SKELETONS), expanding its film slate and potential box-office/IP upside. Sony Wins Bidding War for Brie Larson’s New Creature Feature
- Positive Sentiment: Sony plans a reboot of its live-action Spider-Man universe with a new cast — signals continued investment in high-value IP and future theatrical/streaming revenue. Sony Plans to ‘Reboot’ Live-Action SPIDER-MAN Universe
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Sony consumer products (reviewed Inzone KBD H75 keyboard) and discounted earbuds highlights steady product interest but is unlikely to move results materially. Sony Inzone KBD H75 Keyboard Review
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN article on Sony wireless earbuds being on sale is consumer-focused noise — positive for short-term retail interest but not company-level drivers. These Sony wireless earbuds make it easier to escape into your music
- Neutral Sentiment: Features on Sony’s photography awards and nostalgic pieces (CD player story) are brand-boosting but unlikely to affect near-term earnings. 22 Beautiful Winning Images From Sony World Photography Awards 2026 I’ve had my Sony CD player since I was a kid
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Sony may be reversing course on its PC port strategy and prioritizing PS5 exclusivity again — this could reduce incremental PC revenue and digital distribution reach for major titles. If You Want to Play Wolverine, You Probably Have to Buy a PS5
- Negative Sentiment: Report that Sony “backtracking” on PC ports (PushSquare) underscores strategy uncertainty in PlayStation’s software monetization path. Rumour: Sony Backtracking on PC Strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Additional gaming press pieces (AndroidHeadlines, Dexerto) echo the same theme — repeated reports increase the risk that Sony’s software revenue growth could be more console-dependent than previously expected. Sony could end up reverting its PlayStation PC port strategy Sony reportedly “backing away” from PC ports
- Negative Sentiment: Rumors about exclusives appearing on other consoles/platforms (e.g., Switch 2 coverage) add noise around Sony’s exclusivity strategy and future monetization. Sony Reportedly Got a 2022 PlayStation Exclusive Running on Switch 2
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sony
Sony Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sony
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.