Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,766,460 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,644,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766,460 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,128,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 220.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Sony News Roundup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sony

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.