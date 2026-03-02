Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $732,826,000 after acquiring an additional 454,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,831,000 after purchasing an additional 641,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 265,783 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,637,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 730,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.30 (from $4.11), signaling a material upward revision to next fiscal year profit expectations.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.9%

BUD stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

