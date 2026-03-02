London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Sanofi $SNY

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,845 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,046.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 233.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6%

SNY stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.