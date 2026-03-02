London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $871,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,792,739 shares in the company, valued at $250,700,047.90. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,376. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 502,086 shares of company stock worth $33,109,648 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

