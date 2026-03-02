Best Space Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Rocket Lab, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose primary business activities support the space economy, including launch services, satellites and communications, spacecraft manufacturing, space infrastructure, and related technologies. Investors treat them as a distinct sector characterized by high capital intensity, long development timelines, technological and regulatory risk, and the potential for outsized growth tied to advances in commercialization and government spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

