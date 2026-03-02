New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $341.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and portions of 2026–2027) and raised FY2026 estimates, suggesting better-than-expected recovery momentum and higher near-term earnings visibility. These upgrades are constructive for MAR’s earnings trajectory and valuation in the near term.

Zacks increased several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and portions of 2026–2027) and raised FY2026 estimates, suggesting better-than-expected recovery momentum and higher near-term earnings visibility. These upgrades are constructive for MAR’s earnings trajectory and valuation in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott is expanding its higher-margin luxury pipeline and international footprint — e.g., the W Atlanta Downtown conversion to JW Marriott (luxury repositioning) and announced record EMEA signings — supporting long-term unit growth and fee-based revenue potential. W Atlanta Downtown will convert to JW Marriott Marriott deepens Middle East footprint

Marriott is expanding its higher-margin luxury pipeline and international footprint — e.g., the W Atlanta Downtown conversion to JW Marriott (luxury repositioning) and announced record EMEA signings — supporting long-term unit growth and fee-based revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes persistent hotel-industry headwinds but highlights growth levers — memberships, conversions and loyalty programs — where Marriott is competitive. This keeps the story mixed: positive operational levers but ongoing macro/industry pressure. 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch

Sector commentary notes persistent hotel-industry headwinds but highlights growth levers — memberships, conversions and loyalty programs — where Marriott is competitive. This keeps the story mixed: positive operational levers but ongoing macro/industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also issued mixed/negative adjustments to parts of 2027: cuts to Q1 and Q2 2027 and a modest downgrade to FY2027 (from $12.81 to $12.72), creating uncertainty about longer?term margin recovery and smoothing of results. These downward tweaks likely contributed to intraday selling pressure as investors re?price medium?term growth assumptions.

Zacks also issued mixed/negative adjustments to parts of 2027: cuts to Q1 and Q2 2027 and a modest downgrade to FY2027 (from $12.81 to $12.72), creating uncertainty about longer?term margin recovery and smoothing of results. These downward tweaks likely contributed to intraday selling pressure as investors re?price medium?term growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ FY2028 EPS projection of $14.12 (well above current consensus of ~$10.10) signals bullish long?range assumptions but also introduces forecast dispersion — some investors may view that as optimistic and discount near-term risk, adding to volatility.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total transaction of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,157 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,825. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.