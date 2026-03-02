Neil Maidment Purchases 1,430 Shares of QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Neil Maidment bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$22.39 per share, with a total value of A$32,017.70.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 351.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

