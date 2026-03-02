British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,106 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 29th total of 10,877 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. UBS Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

