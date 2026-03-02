Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.