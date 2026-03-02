Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 89,333 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,333 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 614,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 141.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 56.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 138.0% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 335,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Charles Schwab

High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. SCHW Outperforming Analysis

Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. AI Panic Hits Wall Street

MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. Neutral Sentiment: Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Schwab Moves to 425 Market

Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Sale Filing

Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Retail caution: Schwab’s own commentary and CNBC coverage note a decline in bullishness among retail traders and fading AI optimism — weaker retail activity or sentiment can pressure trading volumes and sentiment-sensitive names. Retail Traders Grow More Cautious

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 376,247 shares of company stock valued at $38,910,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

