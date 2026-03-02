Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,812 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,152,408,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,309,000 after purchasing an additional 896,437 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,605,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,596,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Mizuho set a new $585 price target for HCA, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and helping support the stock's rally.

Post?earnings momentum — Analysts and writeups (Zacks) highlight HCA's strong post?earnings performance (EPS beat and raised FY26 guidance), which is a key reason for recent share gains.

Investor roadshow / conference calendar — HCA will present at multiple March healthcare conferences (TD Cowen, Raymond James, Barclays, Leerink, Oppenheimer), increasing institutional visibility and liquidity.

Expansion & facility investments — TriStar (an HCA division) is planning a $21M freestanding ER in Fairview and HCA (with Ascension) is targeting high?growth markets with ER builds, signaling organic growth and franchise expansion.

Market strategy: ER build partnership — Coverage on HCA and Ascension targeting growth markets with ER builds points to disciplined capital deployment to capture patient volumes.

Quality recognition — A local report highlights high marks for HCA on CABG outcomes, which supports reputation and could help referrals/volume over time.

Brand and reputation wins — HCA and several systems made Fortune's Most?Admired list, a positive for reputation and hiring/partnerships.

Local market developments — Coverage of Northeast Florida health?care development (HCA, Baptist, Ascension St. Vincent's) outlines competitive dynamics; useful for regional growth outlook but not an immediate system?wide catalyst.

New clinic opening — HCA Florida's North Florida Hospital launched a test?and?treat clinic (local operational expansion), positive for access but a limited impact on consolidated results.

Governance / compensation update — HCA disclosed its 2026 executive bonus plan and a longtime board member will retire; watch for details tying pay to metrics, but this is mostly governance housekeeping.

Comparative performance pieces — A Yahoo Finance comparison of HCA vs. peer healthcare stocks offers context for investors but contains no new company-specific catalyst.

NYSE:HCA opened at $528.69 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $552.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

