Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 91,192 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

eBay Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

