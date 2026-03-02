Short Interest in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Increases By 75.8%

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,793 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the January 29th total of 161,403 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $478,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHM opened at $32.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

