Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 200,058 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

