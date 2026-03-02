Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 8th Largest Position

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $319.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.34 and its 200 day moving average is $342.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

